Join Youngship Singapore’s mini golf networking event on 20 Dec

The Norwegian funded Youngship Singapore invites shipping professionals to their networking event on 20 December 2020.

YoungShip Singapore is glad to start a new initiative, in collaboration with Clubhouse, the only golf bar in Singapore CBD.

The invitation states:

Under the new “Norm”, we are happy to transform our bigger networking events into smaller sport groups, in compliance with the government guidance on max number of pax per group, and keep the safe distance,” the organisation writes.

“Golf is a popular game in our shipping community, YoungShip Singapore takes the duty to introduce this sport to our members, and to encourage networking with a healthy lifestyle.

If you are interested to give it a try, and learn from the pro to get a feeling of the game, you don’t need to spend a thousand dollars to book a series of lessons.

We are starting a “Learn golf from a Pro” series, where you can have a good taste of golf, while enjoying some good time with shipping friends.

We are launching a series of 90 minutes sessions, where you will spend about 45 minutes with a golf pro who will teach you the basics, and then another 45 minutes to try what you have learned, and play some fun games with your friends.

We are opening 3 time slots for you to choose, each session is open for max 4 pax:

Session 1:

20 Dec 2020 (Sunday), 14:00 – 15:30

Session 2:

20 Dec 2020 (Sunday), 15:30 – 17:00

Session 3:

21 Dec 2020 (Monday), 12:00 – 13:30

Address: 168 Robinson Road, #01-07, Capital Tower, Singapore, SG, 06891

Price： SGD 60 per pax, or SGD 200 for a group of 4 together (Please pay via Paynow to Jie Qin at DBS 066-7-032957 or +65 98638013. Slots are only confirmed upon payment received.)

The sign up link is here.

For more information about the place do visit their website.

If you do have any questions feel free to approach jieqin via email or at 98638013.

Cheers and have a great day ahead.

Best Regards,

Jieqin