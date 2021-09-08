Go Higher with EU at Virtual European Higher Education Fair 2021 this October 

The European Union Delegation to the Philippines and EU Member States’ Embassies & Cultural Institutes with the participation of the Commission on Higher Education, will once again hold the gateways of the EU through education with the ” Virtual European Higher Education Fair 2021: Go Higher with EU” (EHEF 2021) on 1-2 October 2021.

The EU Higher Education Institutions offer an array of degrees from MA to PhDs that will improve the career opportunities of all the talented Filipinos wishing to study in Europe.

Representatives from Higher Education Institutions from the European Union and the Philippines, together with diplomats and officers from the EU Member States’ Embassies, education services, and Institutes will gather virtually to show how to obtain a degree in the EU if you are most willing to put your heart and mind into it.

This year, the EHEF 2021 promotes the diversity and excellence of higher education in the EU. Useful, practical, and comprehensive information about the different mobility initiatives and distinctive higher education programs will be available at your fingertips.

Registration starts on 10 September 2021. Find more information here