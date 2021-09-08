SwedCham Singapore invites to ‘Female Talent Retention: A Catalyst for Growth’ webinar

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘Female Talent Retention: A Catalyst for Growth’ on 9 September.

More about the event:

When a company executes inclusion strategies instead of only striving for diversity from an optic or statistical level, it will foster more innovation. Furthermore, improved gender equality in the workplace will lead to a more cohesive and more productive workforce.

Companies are well aware of these aspects, and although there has been some progress in getting more women into all levels of organizations, women remain underrepresented, creating a gender gap. Companies need to get women in the pipeline to gain actual progress in closing the gender gap – now! Once in the pipeline, women are more likely to get hired for future job opportunities.

In this webinar, Michaela Sundelin​, founder of Women Ahead​, a Swedish recruitment agency focusing on equality and diversity, will explain why all companies should have a gender equality plan that works and why they need to strive to increase and retain female talents constantly. To put it simply – Ms. Sundelin will help you understand how to make your company an attractive place to work.

Find more information and sign up here