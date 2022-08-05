Helsinki mayor interviewed on CNA Singapore

In conjunction with his participation in the recent World Cities Summit in Singapore, Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen was interviewed by CNA’s Julie Yoo about Helsinki as a smart city, and the city’s measures to achieve its ambitious climate objectives.

“Smartness is basically efficiency, and efficiency is good for every city. You just want to find new ways of working. Listen to new ideas by citizens and businesses and try to let people’s creativity flourish in various ways”, the Mayor said in the interview.

World Cities Summit was held in Singapore July 31-August 3, with the theme ‘Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Emerging Stronger’. World Cities Summit is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships.