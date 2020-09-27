Hitachi ABB Power Grids marks 120 years of innovation in Ludvika

On 23 September 2020 the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi announced an auspicious story and congratulates to Hitachi ABB Power Grids for 120 years of innovation in Ludvika, Sweden.

“With a rich innovation legacy and track record of pioneering technologies, the team at Ludvika have and continue to shape the world, the Embassy wrote.

“We look forward to continue supporting Hitachi ABB in Vietnam – generating power in Vietnam and jobs in Sweden.”