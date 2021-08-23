Join SwedCham SG’s upcoming webinar ‘Preparing Singapore’s electricity grid for a new era’

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore invites you to sign up for their upcoming webinar titled ‘Preparing Singapore’s electricity grid for a new era’ on 15 September.

More about the webinar:

Singapore has consistently led the way in building a smart, sustainable city through firm action and forward-thinking. As a result, the economy is now pivoting from one that was reliant on fossil fuels towards clean energy.

Today, Singapore runs one of the world’s most reliable and robust electricity networks. It addresses the growing energy demands of its residents and industries while moving towards a low-carbon economy through the integration of renewables, ‘green living’ initiatives, and the implementation of viable market structures. Singapore’s mobility landscape is also transforming to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2040, improvement of last-mile commuting for residents, and innovative technologies such as autonomous vehicles and smart charging infrastructure.

Join us for this webinar with Ms. Nirupa Chander​, Country Managing Director at Hitachi ABB Power Grids​. Ms. Chander will share the role of technologies in enabling the energy transition. Hitachi ABB Power Grids places sustainability at the heart of its purpose: powering well for a sustainable energy future. The transition to a carbon-neutral future will be electric with electricity as the backbone of the energy system. And realizing this net-zero vision will require urgent action under a cross-stakeholder partnership model. In this discussion, Nirupa will share success stories and challenges in realizing this transition.

Find more information and sign up here