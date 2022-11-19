Iceland / International relations / Vietnam

Iceland and Vietnam to extend cooperation in aquaculture and tourism

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson met with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Iceland Luong Thanh Nghi on Friday, 18 November 2022 to discuss more potential cooperation between the two countries.

According to Vietnam Plus, the Icelandic president shared his views that the bilateral cooperation of Iceland and Vietnam can be extended more in several sectors, especially aquaculture and tourism.

He also added that Iceland is ready to work with Vietnam in green transition, clean energy and low-emission technology development, as well as sustainable production and trade.

For his part, Ambassador Nghi highlighted Iceland’s part in negotiating the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and different ways Icelandic President and Government support the Vietnamese communities.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/president-of-iceland-speaks-of-potential-for-cooperation-with-vietnam/244103.vnp

Related posts:

Indonesia’s transport minister met with Sweden’s infrastructure minister House of Representatives approves Indonesia-EFTA trade legislation Denmark and Vietnam discuss ways to enhance cooperation Vietnam President receives Ambassador of Denmark, Norway, the UK, and Czech Republic

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *