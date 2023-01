The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has welcomed its new trainee, Simon Seland.

Simon has a background in Economics at the University of Oslo and has previously worked at the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank.

Simon is taking over from former trainee, Marthe Skogland Wedøe, who has worked at the Embassy since August 2022.

The Embassy wishes Simon a warm welcome.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/