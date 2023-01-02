Automotive / Business in Asia / Norway

Korea Hyundai Motor to sell only EVs in Norway

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Korea’s largest automobile manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, has decided to sell only electric vehicles in Norway in 2023.

According to The Korea Times, it reported that:

“Our European branch has decided to only sell EVs in Norway and the headquarters in Seoul confirmed this,” said a Hyundai Motor official.

The company also announced its milestones to stop selling internal combustion engine cars in Europe from 2035 and sell only EVs worldwide by 2040.

Therefore, choosing Norway could grant positive feedback as it is one of the earliest adopters in the EV market.

Source: https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/tech/2023/01/419_342762.html

