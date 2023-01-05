EV sales in Norway might drop due to new taxes

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Norway achieved the world’s highest proportion in 2022 according to registration data, however, due to the Norwegian government’s decision to adjust taxes on EVs, it might influence the sales to drop.

According to Yahoo News, Norway is now seeking to curb benefits for high-end vehicles and bring in a new auto tax based on weight after the state lost revenue in 2022 about $4 billion.

Some experts in the auto industry shared their concerns, saying the tax policy could even “thwart the country’s goal of becoming the first to end sales of fossil-fueled vehicles by 2025.”

“The government is now starting to increase the taxes on EVs and we are afraid that it will reduce the sale of EVs,” said Thor Egil Braadland of the Norwegian Automobile Federation.

On the other hand, the government has defended that the adjustment is for the country’s best benefits.

As electric vehicles have become the new normal car for Norwegians, “that means we have to look into how we are using society’s funds,” said Johan Vasara, a state secretary at the Norwegian transport ministry.

