Friendly competition between Nordic embassies in Singapore coming up 30 May 2022

The Finnish embassy in Singapore has invited people to take part in a fun run / walk between 30 May and 5 June.

The event is hosted by the Nordic embassies in the country and aims to promote environmental protection and sustainability.

For every kilometer you run or walk in Singapore, their sponsors will donate 1 SGD to Seven Clean Seas for cleaning their oceans from plastic pollution.

Join them if you are in Singapore or planning on visiting around that time. All efforts will be appreciated.

Who: Persons located in Singapore

When: 30 May – 5 June

How: By joining a Nordic team and recording your walk/run in Strava

Join here: https://www.strava.com/clubs/Finland_Nordicgreenrun