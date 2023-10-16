Insights for Danish businesses to be shared on China’s economic landscape seminar

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites you to join a seminar on China’s economic landscape for Danish businesses. The seminar will be held on 26 October 2023 in Shanghai Studio 9, Shanghai, China and registration is required.

According to the DCCC, this event promises a morning of valuable analysis and discussion led by distinguished experts in the field, Chief Analyst and China Expert Allan von Mehren, visiting China for the first time since pre-COVID.

Following his keynote speech, he will join the panel together with DI’s Political Director in China Peter Bøgh Hansen and Head of Novo Holding’s China Operations Sean He, with Finance Director for Acclime China Ann Sophie de Meesteras the moderator.

If you are in Shanghai and interested to gain insights into China’s economic trajectory for the next one to five years, followed by a comprehensive discussion on strategies for Danish companies operating in the Chinese market, please click here to see more detail and register for the seminar.

Source: Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC)