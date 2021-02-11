DCCC webinar on “how climate change adaptation can create business opportunities in Denmark”

On 8 February 2021 the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China released an invitation to their next webinar on 16 February, the invitation read:

Did you get a chance to tune into our last webinar on the move towards a more green China? If not, then sign up for the upcoming webinar with DCBF on how climate change adaptation can create business opportunities in Denmark!

Cities around the world are increasingly facing the adverse effects of climate change, including climbing temperatures, long periods of drought and stronger storms. All countries will be affected by climate change, but China is among the few that have the political, technological, and economic capacity to shape the global response to climate change.

In this webinar, the experts at the Royal Danish Embassy and general consulates in China will introduce the planning and market opportunities in China, focusing on the areas of Yangtze River, Yellow River, Jiangsu and Greater Bay Area. We have searched out the market opportunities and have finally put together recommendations on how Danish Companies can tap into this market in China.

Following the presentation, there will be an open discussion at which any questions and/or comments are most welcome.

Event key details:

Date: Tuesday 16February, 2021

Time: 16:00-17:00 CST (China)

Language: English

Price: Free for Members and RMB150 for Non-Members

Registration will close at noon, one day prior to the webinar. Please click here to register.