EUROCHAM looks forward to share knowledge about AI in Cambodia

The European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EUROCHAM Cambodia) invites you who are a researcher, communications expert, or senior executive to join the upcoming “AI Boot Camp: For Professionals.” The event is a 2-day training course conducted by Cambod.AI which will be held from 26-27 October 2023.

Cambod.AI is a network of Phnom Penh-based AI enthusiasts helping Cambodian organizations make effective use of emerging AI technologies.

Throughout the course, participants will learn about: ChatGPT, Bard, Claude, and Lexica Bing (Powered by Dall-E), Applying the most appropriate AI tools for specific purposes, Advanced Prompt Engineering for training ChatGPT, Using AI tools in problem-solving frameworks, The limitations of AI, Practical implementation through real case studies, and Integrating AI into your workflow.

Click here to register for joining the training course and please note, the location of where the event will be held will be later confirmed.

For further inquiries, please contact Ms. NETH Chanmonyneath via email address: ma[email protected] or call +855 (0) 15 366 990.

Source: European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EUROCHAM Cambodia)