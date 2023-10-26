Jazz festival “ The Rhythm of the Night” to be held in Pattaya of Thailand

An annual international jazz festival, “ The Rhythm of the Night” will be held at central Pattaya Beach, Chonburi province, Thailand on 10-11 November 2023.

The event will feature international and Thai jazz musicians such as world-renowned saxophonist KENNY G, The Firefly Fellowship, Pae Sax, Natt Buntita, Jira, Pamai, & Duck Club, Nop Ponchamni and the Groovetomatix Band, and ETC Band Infinity featuring Tami Jones Andrews & Wannayot Mitranon.

The admission is free of charge. The performance will start at 5 PM on both dates. Scandinavian music enthusiasts in Thailand, if interested to join the festival, could find out more information by contacting the Pattaya Contact Center via phone number: 1337 or Line ID: prpattaya.

