JazzDanmark calls for musicians with a heart for Southeast Asia

JazzDenmark’s Asia Project 2021-2023 is now open for applications and the organization is looking for musicians and orchestras with a heart for Southeast Asia and concrete ideas for activities amid the pandemic.

The Asia project is a multi-year project and JazzDanmark’s strategic effort in the three countries of China, Japan, and South Korea. The project originally focused on touring activity for Danish jazz musicians with activities in the large market and provided guidance and funding for Asia-oriented activities.

The pandemic however has for the past 18 months made traveling to Southeast Asia extremely difficult and it’s been challenging to maintain the project’s relevance and contact with the East Asian audience.

So while we still wait for Live performance, JazzDenmark is losing up the framework for the project to maintain efforts and applications for the third round of the Asia project do not have to depend on a planned tour, which has otherwise been the case in the past. Six participants have already been selected for the project and JazzDenmark is looking for three more.

Musicians can apply for funding and sparring for projects of their choice, as long as the project aims to benefit their careers in one or more of the three focus countries, and can be implemented and/or planned under the applicable restrictions. Because of the pandemic, there has in 2020 and 2021 been extra focus on exchange and digital marketing rather than live activities and therefore in the new round, it is also possible to apply with projects that have this as their only focus.

