TetraPak and partners launch drive-thru ‘Recycle Collection Center’



Tetra Pak Thailand, and partner networks are opening a ‘Recycle Collection Center’ or the point of receiving clean packaging materials that are not being used to develop into a value-added product.

It is now open for customers and the general public to bring the cleaned garbage and sorted from home to be recycled as raw materials and bring it to the upcycling process at the drive-thru location. The garbage that is deposited must be cleaned and classified according to the type of raw materials. There are a total of 8 types including,

1) Paper

2) Glass

3) Steel, Aluminum

4) Hard plastic

5) Stretch plastic

6) Multi-layer plastic pouches/bags

7) PET clear plastic bottles Milk, juice, or coconut milk carton packagingThe Recycle Collection Center is located at 2 locations in Siam Paragon, namely at the bus stop Northside of G floor and exit 4, G floor (bank side) Bangkok.

For more information, please read here.

