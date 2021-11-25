Jeppe Kofod plated mangroves to symbolize the Danish-Indonesian 70th years of friendship 

On his last day in Indonesia, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod visited PIK Mangrove and planted mangroves to symbolize the 70th years of friendship between Denmark and Indonesia.

The Minister also enjoyed a boat ride around the mangrove park to view the development of mangroves in Indonesia and support Indonesia in realizing its green transition.

Denmark plans to support mangrove restoration and rehabilitation in Indonesia and expects to approve grants of DKK 35 million to improve biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, and coastal livelihoods through World Bank Indonesia.

Besides planting mangroves, Jeppe Kofod also met with the Indonesian Minister of Energy Arifin Tasrif in Jakarta to reaffirm both countries’ green energy partnerships to accelerate renewable energy development both at national and local levels.

During their bilateral meeting, the two Ministers discussed different topics including Denmark’s commitment to continuously support phase-down of coal and acceleration of Indonesia’s green energy transition post-COP26 with focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Moreover, Denmark will support Indonesia’s green transition through the Sustainable Island Initiative (SII) program where the Danish Government will assist NTB province to develop energy master plan and link to investment or financing to make the projects realistic

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia