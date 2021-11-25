Learn more about ‘Talent acquisition in the digital era: Challenges and solutions’ at this upcoming event hosted by the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao, and Asia Society Hong Kong Center on 1 December.

The event is part of the annual What’s Up Finland? –a week that highlights Finnish expertise and culture in Hong Kong. The overarching theme for this year’s events is “Designing a carbon-neutral future”. The event is also included in the Business of Design Week’s City Programme.

More about the event, the organizers write:

The pandemic has allowed many people to rethink their future and embrace remote and hybrid modes of work, such as self-employment and entrepreneurship. A meaningful career in a safe, healthy and sustainable living environment weighs more than before for job seekers and their families. The new work approach also poses challenges. For instance, despite digital advances, people still need face-to-face social interaction for the exchange of ideas and innovation. As the pandemic makes international talent more mobile, there is also more vigorous global competition for high skilled workers.

Both Hong Kong and Finland are focusing on talent acquisition to build back better and greener. To attract talent, there is a need to remain globally attractive, increase the ease of immigration and travel as well as invest in innovation and technology.

The purpose of this event is to discuss talent acquisition in today’s digital world. International talent is mobile. Diversity and experiences from different parts of the world are both an asset to the individual as well as the company as they increase innovation and contribute to growth.

Hence, besides highlighting Finland’s policy to attract students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and professionals, the seminar program includes a panel discussion with talent that has moved between Hong Kong and Finland and vice-versa. In addition, the program showcases the highly popular and innovative “90 Days a Finn” program for attracting talent and its newest edition “90 days a Finn by lake Saimaa” which is open for Hong Kong entrepreneurs, digital nomads, etc. next summer.

Find more information and sign up here