JFCCT urged Thailand’s PM to take steps to keep the country competitive in the global market 

During a recent meeting, chairman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) Stanley Kang urged Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to push for digital transformation and economic modernization in 2022 if the government wants to maintain Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market, Nation Thailand reports.

JFCCT is an umbrella organization for the foreign business community and represents 36 foreign chambers of commerce including but not limited to the Danish, Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish Chambers of commerce in Thailand.

Commenting on the meeting, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said that Stanley Kang urged Thailand’s government to maintain tangible and efficient green policies, including the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles.

Foreign Chambers of Commerce are ready to submit proposals for projects that would benefit Thailand and foreign trade partners both economically and socially, Stanley Kang said during the meeting. Stanley Kang also thanked Thailand’s government for providing Covid-19 vaccines to foreigners and for its efforts to facilitate operations of foreign companies during the pandemic.

While Covid-19 prevention measures were a focus to ensure the public health and business sector recovery, “PM Prayut said during the meeting that the government is focusing on improving the cost of doing business in Thailand among foreign investors and entrepreneurs,” Sanan Angubolkul said.

Prime Minister Prayut noted that the government is drafting the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which will focus on digital transformation to ensure that Thailand is up to date with global changes and new developments, Sanan Angubolkul said.

Thailand will also continue its prioritization of human capital development, technology transfer, and innovations to add more value to Thai services and products, Prime Minister Prayut said.