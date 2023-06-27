General news / Thailand

Join Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The photo from the event’s launch day.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) urged people to come and visit the event, “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023” that is currently ongoing in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Songkhla (Hat Yai) until 15 August 2023.

This premier annual event offers shopping, eating, flying, and traveling shopping discounts up to 80% and other privileges at over 10,000 participating shops and establishments in the six provinces.

Any Nordics residing in Thailand feel free to check the event out and can find more information via the website Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023.

