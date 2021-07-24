Join DCCC’s Sustainability Forum: 3 Revolutionary Eco-Friendly Solutions

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China invites you to join the Sustainability Forum: 3 Revolutionary Eco-Friendly Solutions on 26 July.

More about the event:

Is it possible to transform coffee grounds into new coffee cups? What can we do with textile waste? Are you curious about how some companies are driving the push towards sustainability in China?

For this upcoming forum on Monday, we have partnered up with Wo-men in Sustainability to explore eco-friendly solutions that we hope will change the consumerist landscape and create a positive impact on our environment. To do so, we have invited three speakers that will share their experiences innovating materials and products at their respective companies.

Join us for this Sustainability Forum, where you can hear from three speakers sharing their experience innovating materials & products at their respective companies:

David Wong Business Development Manager, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

Gina Zeng General Manager, Malton (Shanghai) Industry Company

Lawrence Kang CEO & Founder, KAFFTEC

Towards the end of the session, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Ellen-Anan Kier, DCCC East GM, and an opportunity to ask any questions about the topic to the speakers.

Find more information and sign up here