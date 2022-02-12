DCCC’s updates from the Royal Danish Consulate in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China has with its first newsletter from the all China DCCC board & Chairman given an update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China.

A part of the update reads:

Trade Council China, Shanghai

Visiting the Most Trendy E-Commerce Platform POIZON (得物)

The Shanghai Trade Council team and Commercial Consul Jesper Halle met up with the management of the most trendy e-commerce platform POIZON (得物). As the leading fashion & lifestyle online marketplace in China with an innovative business model, POIZON (得物) has strong collaboration opportunities with Danish brands.

Innovation Center Denmark, Shanghai

University Start-Up World Cup

USWC allows entrepreneurs to expand their network, win cash prizes and the award as the world’s best university start-up. All the 100 start-ups shared the common goal of making a positive impact in the world. Find more information here (in Danish): Innovation Center Denmark fejrer unge entreprenører over hele verden (thetradecouncil.dk)

Sino- Danish Sustainable Development Forum Packaging & Circular Economy

To follow up our Sustainable Packaging Event with Ele.me, ICDK Shanghai published an article emphasizing Danish innovation can reduce China’s plastic consumption (in Danish): Dansk innovation kan mindske Kinas plastikforbrug – Mandag Morgen – Uafhængigt innovationshus. Analyser og ny viden. (mm.dk). In addition, the article was featured on the Danish media Plast Forum encouraging Danish companies to collaborate in developing the food delivery industry towards greater circularity: Kina kæmper med gigantisk plast-forbrug – du kan blive en del af løsningen – PlastForum DK

SDC-Students in Denmark

The next semester is approaching for a large group of SDC students. Although still facing online lectures due to travel restrictions, their motivation and desire on working with Danish companies in China have never been greater. Feel free to reach out to ICDK Shanghai if you are interested in collaborating with students on projects and cases.