Hillari’s song “Blind then” paints picture of what can happen when you take things for granted

“Blind then” single cover by Hillari Alison.

Filipino-Norwegian singer, Hillari Alison recently dropped her latest single titled “Blind then.” The song talks about how a person has taken someone for granted and by the time he or she realized how ungrateful they were, things were too late to be fixed.

“Blinded, silent. But I never noticed you was right there beside me. I planted a seed I never watered. Left you all dry like you didn’t matter…”

“Now you’re gone and I’m stuck in my head. Only noticed when you left,” the song’s lyrics stated.

Hillari’s new song was artistically sung with her unique, calm voice that could literally touch listeners’ souls. “Hope this little single can keep you fed while I’m making more music for you,” said the artist on her Instagram account.

Hillari Alison. Photo credit: Instagram

She defined her music as “Soul Stress,” mixing Soul and R&B together. Her debut EP, “How Is Your Soul?,” was released at the beginning of this year. Since her debut in March, Hillari has gained 2.9M streams, 818.1K listeners across 180 countries in total.

This also successfully led her to perform at Norway’s largest festival, Øyafestivalen and was selected the winner of Norway’s NRK P3 “Untouched” Artist of 2023.

Furthermore, Hillari said she has “so much more music, more stories, and more chapters” to be shared with her fans in the upcoming year of 2024. “As always…it will be for the soul,” she added.

