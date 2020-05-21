Wilhelmsen started crowd funding to support seafarers during Covid-19 crisis

Wilhelmsen, the Norwegian ship management company announced that they have started supporting a crowdfunding campaign by Mission’s Samaritan’s Fund to support affected seafarers during Covid-19 crisis, on 20 May 2020.

The Mission’s Samaritan’s Fund helps provide support where it is most needed by seafarers and their families, often in life-changing situations.

The Wilhelmsen statement said : We join hands with Mission to support seafarers’ COVID-19 relief efforts. The funds will be used to help affected seafarers and their families. This is an opportunity for you to show your solidarity to our seafarers in this difficult time.

For more information and to donate online, please click here.