Korean Air plane overshoots runway in Philippines

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
A Korean Air Lines Co’s plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, the Philippines on late Sunday night, 23 October 2022.

All 173 people on Korean Air flight KE631 were reported safe.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

The airport is now temporarily closed due to the plane’s remaining stuck at the end of the lone runway while dozens of flights, both domestic and international, were canceled.

Korean Air Lines Co said they are currently identifying the cause of the incident.

