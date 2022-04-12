Learn more about navigating SME support and funding opportunities in Hong Kong

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘Navigating SME Support and Funding Opportunities in Hong Kong’ on 14 April.

More about the event, SwedCham writes:

Funding schemes, networking activities, and consultations services – are all available for SMEs in Hong Kong. Did you know about it, or have you missed out on any of the initiatives to facilitate development and enhance the competitiveness of SMEs provided by the HKSAR Government?

To learn more on how your company could benefit, please join our webinar in which Elizabeth Fung, Political Assistant to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Karen Fung, General Manager, InnoPreneur and FutureSkills at HKPC, and Yvonne So, Director, Corporate Communications and Marketing at HKTDC will debrief you on the available programs.

Topics include:

Overall approach to SME support

Key SME funding schemes from the government

SME ReachOut and InnoPreneur program

HKTDC’s T Box and GoGBA program

Recent policy changes and developments in the GBA

Speakers and Schedule:

Opening Remarks – Ray Porter, Chairman of the Irish Chamber of Commerce

Introduction to SME initiatives – Elizabeth Fung, Assistant to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Hong Kong SAR Government

Funding Schemes, SME ReachOut and InnoPreneur program – Karen Fung, General Manager, InnoPreneur and FutureSkills, Hong Kong Productivity Council

HKTDC T Box and GoGBA program, recent policy changes in the GBA – Yvonne So, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Find more information and sign up here