Advanced voting for Finland’s first country election will take place at the Embassy in Bangkok

Finland’s first county elections will be held in January 2022. Within the Embassy of Finland’s jurisdiction in Thailand and Cambodia, the advance voting will take place only at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok from 12th to 15th January 2022, the Embassy states.

Eligible voters staying abroad incl. in Cambodia during the advance voting period and on election day may also vote in advance by post from abroad. The postal voting documents can now be ordered, the Embassy adds.

