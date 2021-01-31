LEGO and Universal Music Group introduce new LEGO VIDIYO

LEGO Group and Universal Music Group (UMG) introduced last week the new LEGO VIDIYO.

LEGO® VIDIYO™ is a playful and innovative music video maker experience designed to celebrate and expand children’s creativity and passion for music. LEGO VIDIYO is a brand-new way to play that helps children dream big by directing, producing, starring in, and sharing their own music videos, using tracks from across the globe, led by chart hits from UMG’s unrivalled artists. LEGO VIDIYO is aimed at children aged 7 – 10, providing a safe universe where they can traverse the worlds of physical and digital play. The platform lets children experiment with play and music, a powerful combination that’s fundamental to their development, extending their ability to connect with other people emotionally and creatively.

Accessed through a unique mashup of LEGO elements, mini-figures, music, augmented reality and a vibrant new App, LEGO VIDIYO will be filled with endless combinations of editing options unlocked through new special effect ‘BeatBits’. Young creators can enjoy and experiment with their own individual styles and ways of bringing music videos to life.

LEGO VIDIYO is the first collaboration between the LEGO Group and Universal Music Group, after the two companies announced their partnership in April 2020. As the global industry leader, UMG shapes culture around the world through the power of music. UMG brings both local and global superstars, along with an unrivalled catalogue of recorded music, covering all genres and languages, to LEGO VIDYO. The LEGO Group itself has worked to inspire and develop children through play since 1932. It brings to the partnership boundless experience in innovating and developing play for children and their families around the world, generation after generation.

Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, the LEGO Group said:

“We want to feed the imagination of the next generation of creatives, providing a new canvas for kids to creatively express themselves. Research shows over three quarters (79%*) of parents globally wish their children had more creative confidence, so we’re launching LEGO VIDYO to help make that happen. We know children are always chasing new ways to experiment creatively, and LEGO VIDIYO is here to help all kids with a passion for music unleash their creativity through LEGO building and music video production. We can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group and Brands added:

“Through this innovative global partnership – with the power of music and play harnessed to support early development of creativity – children around the globe will be able to express themselves as they stage, direct, perform, and share their music videos. LEGO VIDIYO is a great way for millions of kids to discover new music and get closer to their favourite artists while learning and connecting through play.”

The first LEGO VIDIYO products will be available in most countries around the world from 1 March.