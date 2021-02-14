LEGO x IKEA launches BYGGLEK collection in Singapore

IKEA’s new collection of LEGO brick sets and storage boxes is set to officially launch in Singapore on 18 February and online on 25 February

The new BYGGLEK (Swedish for “build, play”) collection is a collaboration between IKEA and LEGO and consists of a range of simple, functional storage solutions with many possibilities. According to IKEA, BYGGLEK allows kids to escape into their imaginations even when it’s time to clean up. Apart from the four white storage box sizes, there is also a 201-piece brick set exclusive to IKEA stores that comes packed with plenty of play starters like food items, plants, and minifigures to kickstart your imagination.

IKEA Singapore is running a Gift With Purchase, along with the launch and the first 200 in-store customers spending a minimum of S$ 50 on BYGGLEK can redeem a free 30359 Lego City Police Water Plane.

IKEA Singapore notes that due to an expected high demand for the collection, purchases will be limited to 3 pieces per article per customer at launch.