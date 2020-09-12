The Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok welcomes new staff

On 9 September 2020, the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok published a welcome note to their new members. The statement said:

Today was a long awaited day at the embassy. After completing their 14-day quarantine, we could finally welcome three new posted colleagues to the embassy.

Ingrid Dahl Madsen, new Deputy Head of Mission (right), Nils Robenhagen, new Commercial Counsellor (middle) and Alice Rosengren Skov, new Consul (left), all had their first day at the embassy today.

We wish them all a warm welcome to Thailand and to the Royal Danish Embassy.