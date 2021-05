Recently, the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand announced a demand for empty containers in order to boost exports from the country. One of Maersk Line’s largest vessels, the Manila Maersk, stepped up to the call. The Triple E-class vessel (2M) called up at the Leam Chabang deep-sea port and successfully delivered a full load of empty containers with an aim to increase volumes for exporters in the region.

