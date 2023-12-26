Filipino Christmas spirit in Norway

Every year, many Filipinos gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through traditions such as ‘Simbang Gabi’ and ‘Noche Buena.’ Even abroad.

Despite being far from PH itself, a Filipino Christmas could be experienced in Norway. Namely at the Philippine Embassy, who kicked off the holidays with several Filipino Christmas events.

“As much as possible, we are trying to connect to the Filipinos. The idea is to bring the embassy closer to them so that they will not be shy to approach us when they need something,” Ambassador Enrico Fos told Good News Pilipinas.

Bringing PH to Norway

The embassy for instance served a Christmas dinner to newly-arrived Filipino au pairs and students. They also sponsored a Simbang Gabi mass. It’s a nine-day devotional series of masses practiced by Filipino Catholics in the evenings preceding Christmas Eve.

“In Norwegian tradition, they start the Christmas celebration a week before (December 25) and they gather only the core members of the families,” Fos shared.

“Together with the (Filipino) community, we introduce the concept that it should be a long celebration.”