Denmark and Sweden report surge in cases of pneumoniae after China outbreak

Denmark and Sweden are coping with a surge in pediatric pneumonia cases, resembling the cases witnessed in China. Suspected culprits include mycoplasma pneumoniae, flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut reports an “epidemic” level of mycoplasma pneumoniae, with rates tripling in five weeks. Sweden and the Netherlands also note a rise in pneumonia cases among children.

Although China downplays concerns, Taiwan issues travel warnings, and several European countries report increases, raising fears of a potential new pandemic.

“Since China experienced a far longer and harsher lockdown than essentially any other country on Earth, it was anticipated that those lockdown exit waves could be substantial in China,” Says Professor Francois Balloux of University College London, in response to the situation.

