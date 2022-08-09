Community news / Denmark / Malaysia

Malaysian Danish Business Council hosts Danish, Malaysian students

- by Anna Stensdotter

The Malaysian Danish Business Council last Thursday hosted 21 Danish students and two lecturers from Danish Academy Aarhus, Denmark, and 17 students from Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

Mr. Amos Wong, Executive Director of the Business Council welcomed the attendees, all of which took part in a summer exchange program.

Ms. Jaime Yong, Executive Secretary of the Business Council, gave the attendees a presentation on the Business Council activities, foreign investment and doing business in Malaysia, including Danish companies operating in Malaysia.

