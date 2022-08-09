Denmark / International relations / Philippines

Embassy of Denmark announced plans to get married in the Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Danish embassy in the Philippines announced about a “Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage” certificate on Facebook page on 4 August 2022, highlighted that the relevant Danish authorities in Denmark will validate a Danish national’s capacity to marry and send the document to the embassy to confirm.

According to the embassy’s website, it states:

This certificate confirms that there are no legal obstacles to the desired marriage. Note that the certificate is valid for 4 months from the date of issue of the Certificate of Marital Status.

For further information, please visit the embassy’s website.

Related posts:

Creative Denmark hosts ‘Design Talks’ webminar on 4 September The Philippines and Denmark continue anniversary celebrations all through September Ambassador Sillasen presented Denmark’s initiatives in energy efficiency and sustainable cities  Denmark helps companies in the Philippines move towards a green transition 

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.