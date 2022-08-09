Embassy of Denmark announced plans to get married in the Philippines

The Danish embassy in the Philippines announced about a “Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage” certificate on Facebook page on 4 August 2022, highlighted that the relevant Danish authorities in Denmark will validate a Danish national’s capacity to marry and send the document to the embassy to confirm.

According to the embassy’s website, it states:

This certificate confirms that there are no legal obstacles to the desired marriage. Note that the certificate is valid for 4 months from the date of issue of the Certificate of Marital Status.

For further information, please visit the embassy’s website.