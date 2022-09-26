Thai restaurant in Denmark reclaims “glad smiley” after inspection



Me Vietnamese Kitchen & Isbar in Viborg, Denmark, is able to replace a “sur smiley” with a “glad smiley” after a visit made by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration on 22 September 2022.

According to the inspection report, Me Vietnamese Kitchen & Isbar attained the “sur smiley” on 15 September 2022 which included remarks on general hygiene and cleaning.

On 29 August 2022, Thai Silk Café in Grenaa, Denmark, was reprimanded and fined 2000 DKK for failing to display the latest inspection report – showing one of four different smiley signals – on the premises which is otherwise mandatory.

The Danish “smiley reports” offers information on how well the enterprises complies with Danish official food regulations and are overseen by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration based on unannounced inspections.

