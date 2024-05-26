Norway’s Ambassador to Malaysia comments on recognition of Palestine

Norway’s Ambassador to Malaysia Morten Paulsen commented on Norway’s recent recognition of Palestine as an independent state at the Nordic Day 2024 event in Kuala Lumpur. Paulsen highlighted the history of Norway engaging with the Palestinian movement for 30 years and the attempts from Norway to create a two-state-solution.

He told the press, that Norway believes now is the right moment to recognise the Palestinian state. Furthermore, he pointed to the recent intent of Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel in a two-state-solution.

Paulsen said, that the Norwegian initiative is hopefully going to further strengthen the idea of a two-state-solution as the only solution. He underlined, that he hopes the Norwegian recognition of Palestine can help create momentum which may push other states to do the same

The Norwegian Government made it known earlier this week, that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state. The decision was made in the midst of the war in Gaza, where tens of thousand have been killed and injured. According to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians i a two-state-solution, where the two states can coexist side by side, in peace and security.

The formal recognition will enter into force on Tuesday 28 May 2024.

Source: sinardaily & regjeringen.no