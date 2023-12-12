Maria Ehren gathers up friends to have climate conversations

Thai-Swedish model and activist Maria Lynn Ehren along with a writer Aparna Sharma gathered up her friends to have climate conversations at Monsoon Tea Asok in Bangkok, Thailand.

The conversations were run by using a card game called “The Good Chat” and “Eco Oracal Card.” According to the video Maria shared on her social media, participants seemed to have fun interacting with each other, sharing their perspectives on important issues like climate change, and more.

Some people said they felt “more connected,” “more open,” “refreshed,” and “inspired” after hearing each other’s stories.

Anyone who is interested in holding similar fruitful discussions could check out both card games in the online version and download them to play for free.

Like how Kanticha Chumma, one of the participants said in the video, “when people care, good things happen…”Activity such like this was one of the many solutions to help raise more awareness in society about the world’s situations.

Because after all, environmental issues are everyone’ responsibility.

Source: Maria Lynn Ehern Instagram Account

Pictures by: Monsoon Tea