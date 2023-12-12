Chinese EV brand Nio to launch new ultra-luxury flagship model

Chinese electric vehicle brand Nio will launch a new ultra-luxury flagship model at the “Nio Day 2023” event. Nio Day will be held on 23 December 2023 at the Olympic Sports Center in Xi’an, Shaanxi province in the Northwest of China.

According to Nio founder chairman and CEO, William Li, he said the model will feature its latest innovation and technologies which will become the global technology benchmark for smart EVs, leading the trend of smart EV technology.

Nio has not only been recognized as one of the best EVs in China, but it also has expanded to Europe over the years. Today, Nion is available in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

