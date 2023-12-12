China / Denmark / General news / Norway / Sweden

Chinese EV brand Nio to launch new ultra-luxury flagship model

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo captured by Nio Norge Instagram.

Chinese electric vehicle brand Nio will launch a new ultra-luxury flagship model at the “Nio Day 2023” event. Nio Day will be held on 23 December 2023 at the Olympic Sports Center in Xi’an, Shaanxi province in the Northwest of China.

According to Nio founder chairman and CEO, William Li, he said the model will feature its latest innovation and technologies which will become the global technology benchmark for smart EVs, leading the trend of smart EV technology.

Nio has not only been recognized as one of the best EVs in China, but it also has expanded to Europe over the years. Today, Nion is available in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Sources:

Related posts:

Indonesia encourages Norway to invest in EV battery industry Swedish Polestar and Chinese Xingji Meizu join forces Chinese EV maker opens orders in Sweden EU considers imposing taxes against Chinese EV companies

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *