MASBA insight into the future of energy in Asia

MASBA – the Malaysia Swedish Business Association – offers its members a unique insight into the Geopolitics of Energy Transition in Asia which is accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

​The event will take place on 25 August 2022 from 15.00 until 16.00. The main speaker at will be Ms. Reema Bhattacharya, Head of Asia Risk Insight at Verisk Maplecroft.

“Those of you who attended SwedCham’s APAC CEO Talks with Jonas Samuelson​ (Electrolux) and most recently with Christian Levin​ (Scania) have already heard Reema in action,” writes MASBA in the introduction to the event.

“Here the floor will be entirely hers to elaborate on what the key green imperatives for Asia’s emerging markets are and how they are evolving in terms of opportunities and challenges from a regional as well as geo-political perspective.”

Explaining further about the event, MASBA sys that major geopolitical events in recent months have dramatically altered the global picture.

For Asian economies dependent on imported fossil fuels, volatile prices have caused fuel shortages, disruptions in supply chains, inflation, food scarcity, and political instability. In the coming decades, Asia will most likely witness a highly disruptive transition in which decarbonisation will occur in unexpected ways, which would present significant challenges for businesses.

The event will take place online.

Ms Reema Bhattacharya is the Head of Asia Risk Insight at Verisk Maplecroft’s Singapore office. She plays a key role in expanding the firm’s services in the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) risk space and works alongside clients to strengthen their in-house ESG processes.

Ms Bhattacharya has significant experience in macro and sector-specific political risk assessments, public policy advisory, stakeholder mapping and engagement. She also advises clients on critical political, and regulatory risks that may affect their operations and exposure to regulatory enforcement in Asia.

She is a spokesperson for Maplecroft in the Asia Pacific, speaking regularly at events and in the media and frequently writing on ESG, business and broader political-economic trends in APAC. She has advanced degrees in politics, media and business law.

Source: https://www.masba.my/get-involved