Norway supports more women board members in Singapore

Norwegian Ambassador to Singapore HE Eivind Homme, the President of the Norway Singapore Business Association Leonard Opitz Stornes and Norwegian Turid Solvang, Founder & CEO, FutureBoards, will be keynote speakers when FutureBoards holds its next FutureBoards Cross Border Dialogue in Singapore.

The event “Women on Boards in Singapore ” will be organized by the Norwegian based FutureBoards at the Tanglin Club on 8 September 2022 from 11:30 until 15:00 in the afternoon. The event is hosted by the Royal Norwegian Embassy to Singapore and supported by Singapore Institute of Directors, Norwegian Business Association Singapore and Human Capital Leadership Institute.

The purpose of the event is to correct the gender imbalance and remove the intangible barriers that hold corporations back from recruiting more women to0 decision making positions. Many experts and practitioners are invited to share ideas and exchange perspectives on where we are on the transition to a better gender balance on corporate boards.