Denmark and Vietnam collaborate on organic production and management

The Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi organized a workshop on organic production and management on organic products on Friday, 25 November 2022.

Joining the event was the Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz.

According to Vietnam Plus, the workshop is part of a long-term cooperation programme between Denmark and Vietnam.

The purpose is for the two countries to share experiences in transforming agriculture and food in a green and sustainable direction.

