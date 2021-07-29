Mizuno China expands the versatility of its products with Polygiene Technology 

Global sportswear brand Mizuno has begun a partnership with Swedish firm Polygiene® targeting the rapidly growing demand for durable and high-performance activewear in the Chinese market, the Swedish firm recently announced in this press release.

Several products from Mizuno China, including sweaters, jogging bottoms, and down jackets, will feature the Polygiene Biostatic™ Stays Fresh technology. The partnership that is being launched in July, will see several items from Mizuno China for fall/winter 2021/22 treated with the technology.

Polygiene Biostatic™ Stays Fresh technology provides protection against body odors by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria, stopping the odor at the source, permanently. It, therefore, reduces the number of times a product needs to be washed, giving the product a longer life, and saving energy, time, and money.

Mizuno China, one of the major players in branded sportswear in the country, designs and creates products for a range of sports, including running, football, and many indoor sports, as well as lifestyle products. The company says it opted to use Polygiene technology as it helps expand the versatility of its products.

“Products treated with Polygiene Stays Fresh technology doesn’t need to be washed so often, making the product suitable for sports and commuting at the same time,” the company states. “This is a clever insight, and it enhances the consumer experience too, so we see it as a great added value to our products.”

Mizuno China adds that working with Polygiene also helps support its purpose and mission as a brand. “Mizuno is committed to innovate and contribute to society through the advancement of sporting goods and aims to maintain the vitality and beauty of the earth,” it states. “When it comes to cooperating with other companies, we have high standards and only work with those who have similar concepts as us. As the world leader in fresh and odor control technologies, Polygiene has always been advocating sustainability, which is vital for this cooperation.”

“We are proud to start working with Mizuno China and we see considerable potential for growth with this iconic brand. Going forward, we are aiming to start cooperating with Mizuno in other countries on a global scale, but we take one step at a time. As we share the same focus on sustainability, we hope to spread the message of longer-lasting products together with Mizuno in this region and globally”, says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene.