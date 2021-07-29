TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Place of 2021: Nordic and Asian highlights

Time Magazine’s third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places is this year a tribute to the people and businesses that have found ways to adapt amid the extraordinary circumstances the pandemic has brought along. From their international network, TIME has solicited nominations of places, cities, countries, regions, and towns and highlighted the best of the best and there are quite a few Asian and Nordic gems amongst Time Magazine’s 100 extraordinary places to explore in 2021.

The current Covid-19 situation makes it not possible to safely travel yet but if you haven’t visited these places already, you can certainly add them to your travel bucket list. TIME is shining a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization, and reopening’s in destinations across the world, and the large Asian cities of Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Taipei are all featured on the list.

Malaysia’s Desaru Coast which is an ambitious new resort area in the state of Johor is also one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places of 2021 alongside Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, the Lijiang Old Town in Yunnan province, China, and Phu Quoc, the resort and island known as the “jewel of Vietnam.”

According to TIME, the teardrop-shaped island Siargao off the coast of Mindanao, Philippines is also an extraordinary place together with Siem Reap in Cambodia and the island-city state of Singapore.

The Nordic cities of Gothenburg in Sweden, Oslo in Norway, Odense in Denmark, Helsinki in Finland, and Reykjavik in Iceland are also featured and to round up the Nordic destinations, the Faroe Islands are also according to TIME amongst the top 100 most extraordinary places in the world of 2021.

Find more inspiration on your next adventure with TIME Magazines full list of World’s Greatest Place of 2021 here