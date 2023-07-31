Singapore executes first woman in 19 years for trafficking 31 grams of heroin

Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday July 28. That was the country’s second hanging that week for drug trafficking. This is despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes.

According to activists, another execution is planned for this week.

Saridewi Djamani, 45, was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking 31 grams of diamorphine, also known as pure heroin. The Central Narcotics Bureau said the amount was “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week.”

Singapore’s laws mandate the death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis and 15 grams of heroin.

Djamani’s execution came two days after that of Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, for trafficking around 50 grams of heroin.

Human rights groups, international activists and the United Nations have urged Singapore to halt executions for drug offenses stating there is increasing evidence it is ineffective as a deterrent. Still, Singapore authorities insist capital punishment is important to cease drug demand and supply.

Source: carolinacoastonline.com