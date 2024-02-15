General news / Norway / Thailand

New direct flights between Oslo and Thailand

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Norse Atlantic Airline has announced new direct flights between Oslo, Norway, and Bangkok, Thailand.

To celebrate this announcement the staff from Norse Atlantic Airways went on the streets of Oslo to promote. The staff was handing out umbrellas in the snow. The Thai sky was plastered on the underside of the umbrella with the question:

“Wouldn’t you rather look up at this?”

Besides the Thailand destination, Norse Atlantic Airways also announced new direct connections such as Florida.

Source: www.twitter.com

Related posts:

MYAirline flies to Bangkok Icelandic Dohop collaborates with Norse Atlantic Airways and Thai Vietjet on partnership Norse Atlantic Airways launches direct flights between Oslo and Bangkok Several Bangkok flights increased to attract Scandinavian tourists

About Lærke Kobberup

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *