New direct flights between Oslo and Thailand

Norse Atlantic Airline has announced new direct flights between Oslo, Norway, and Bangkok, Thailand.

To celebrate this announcement the staff from Norse Atlantic Airways went on the streets of Oslo to promote. The staff was handing out umbrellas in the snow. The Thai sky was plastered on the underside of the umbrella with the question:

“Wouldn’t you rather look up at this?”

Besides the Thailand destination, Norse Atlantic Airways also announced new direct connections such as Florida.

Source: www.twitter.com