New Visa Process for Norwegians traveling to Cambodia

Cambodia-Visa has introduced a new visa process specifically for Norwegians. The website has also made tailored websites for residents from the following countries: the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland and Qatar.

Norwegian nationals are eligible for the 30-day visa-on-arrival program:

Tourist visas: $30 USD ~ 315 Norwegian Krone(NOK)

Business visas: $35 USD ~ 367 Norwegian Krone(NOK)

Cambodia-Visa creates this to make it easier for travelers to take the leap and travel Cambodia.

Source: www.menafn.com