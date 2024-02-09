Cambodia / General news / Norway

New Visa Process for Norwegians traveling to Cambodia

Cambodia-Visa has introduced a new visa process specifically for Norwegians. The website has also made tailored websites for residents from the following countries: the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland and Qatar.

Norwegian nationals are eligible for the 30-day visa-on-arrival program:
Tourist visas: $30 USD ~ 315 Norwegian Krone(NOK)
Business visas: $35 USD ~ 367 Norwegian Krone(NOK)

Cambodia-Visa creates this to make it easier for travelers to take the leap and travel Cambodia.

