NordCham Vietnam decided to Covid all events for September

Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) Vietnam announced on 26 August 2020 that all events has to be postponed all events in September, due to Covid-19 situation in the country.The statement said:

“Unfortunately, we will be canceling all social gatherings for September also because of the current COVID-19 situation,” the message said. “We will continue to postpone our social gatherings until we have received further instructions from the Vietnamese Government as your safety is our main priority.”

“We expect to resume as quickly as regulations and circumstances allow us to, hopefully already in October, and we look forward to meeting you all again in person.”

“We will continue to provide our members with sessions of the Online Roundtable “Dealing with the Impacts of COVID-19”, and we are expecting the next session (13) on the 8th of September. Further information will follow.”

