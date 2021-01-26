Norskskolen i Singapore is looking for native speaking teachers

On 25 January 2021, the Norwegian school in Singapore announced that they are looking for teachers. The statement reads:

Are you a gentle, playful and caring person with a heart for children.

We are looking for someone who can teach Norwegian two hours a week. There is no requirement for formal educational competence and it is paid work. We offer guidance, professional development, certificate and a dedicated team. The year is divided into two semesters consisting of 15 teaching sessions. We are looking for tutors for both kindergarten and elementary school.

Read more about the Norwegian School here.

Please email us if you are interested! We would be very happy to hear from you.